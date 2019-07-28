Comparison of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 54.64% at a $36 consensus price target. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 147.25% and its consensus price target is $13.5. The results provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.1% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.