Comparison of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 12.52 N/A -0.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.64% and an $36 average price target. Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 52.80% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.9% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cerus Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.