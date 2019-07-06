Comparison of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 58.31% at a $36 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Affimed N.V. is $8, which is potential 174.91% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Affimed N.V. appears more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Affimed N.V.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.