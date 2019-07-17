Comparison of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Since Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 23.3 Current Ratio and a 23.3 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 56.45%. On the other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 122.67% and its average price target is $5.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.1% and 77.6% respectively. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.