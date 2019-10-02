Comparison of Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

We are comparing Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.00 33.15M -0.83 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.00 3.38M -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xunlei Limited and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 1,273,188,155.32% -15.4% -11.7% Sonic Foundry Inc. 274,662,766.13% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13% of Xunlei Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares. Competitively, 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance while Sonic Foundry Inc. has 55.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Xunlei Limited beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.