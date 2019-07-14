Comparison of Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.91 N/A -0.61 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 7.28 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xunlei Limited and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xunlei Limited and Dropbox Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited are 3.4 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Xunlei Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Xunlei Limited and Dropbox Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dropbox Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 27.56% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xunlei Limited and Dropbox Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 56.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year Xunlei Limited had bearish trend while Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.