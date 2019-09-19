Comparison of Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

As Application Software companies, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 1.03 N/A -0.83 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 demonstrates Xunlei Limited and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Xunlei Limited is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.84. Borqs Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xunlei Limited and Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 34% respectively. About 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Xunlei Limited

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.