Comparison of Xunlei Limited (XNET) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.83 N/A -0.61 0.00 2U Inc. 54 5.08 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xunlei Limited and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Xunlei Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.72 beta. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited are 3.4 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor 2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. 2U Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xunlei Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xunlei Limited and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

On the other hand, 2U Inc.’s potential upside is 144.59% and its consensus target price is $87.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.3% of Xunlei Limited shares and 0% of 2U Inc. shares. 0.39% are Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24%

For the past year Xunlei Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than 2U Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors 2U Inc. beats Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.