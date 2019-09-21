Comparison of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and XBiotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 34.99% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 18.9%. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats XBiotech Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.