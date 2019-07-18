Comparison of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.32 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.02 beta means XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.76 beta and it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 32.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 32.4. The Current Ratio of rival Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a 182.33% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 86.4% respectively. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 29.25% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -17.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.