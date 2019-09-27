Comparison of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

This is a contrast between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69 Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.94 16.29M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Soligenix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 191,243,355.80% 70.3% 68.6% Soligenix Inc. 1,616,552,545.40% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.07 beta means XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 7.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Soligenix Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

51.1 and 51.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Soligenix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Soligenix Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.