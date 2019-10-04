Comparison of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.28 36.01M -3.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 197,175,141.24% 70.3% 68.6% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 296,378,600.82% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 85.34%. Insiders owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.