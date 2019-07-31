Comparison of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

We will be comparing the differences between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.86 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 32.4 and 32.4 respectively. Its competitor Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 29.25% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.