Comparison of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -5.14 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 24 5.31 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are 3 and 1.5. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc. has 6.5 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Intersect ENT Inc. is $26.33, which is potential 41.56% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.02%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc. beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.