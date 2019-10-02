Comparison of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

We will be comparing the differences between Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 -0.17 1.77M -5.14 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 219 3.50 206.46M 3.61 59.01

Table 1 demonstrates Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 65,528,858.61% 453.3% -91.6% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 94,386,029.08% 22% 12.9%

Volatility and Risk

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 2 8 2.73

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $221.27 consensus target price and a 2.37% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares and 87.5% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares. About 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.