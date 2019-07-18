Comparison of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Both Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.56 N/A -5.63 0.00 ABIOMED Inc. 295 15.31 N/A 5.61 46.28

Table 1 demonstrates Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and ABIOMED Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and ABIOMED Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4% ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. ABIOMED Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are 2.9 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor ABIOMED Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6. ABIOMED Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares and 89.5% of ABIOMED Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of ABIOMED Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3% ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has 91.3% stronger performance while ABIOMED Inc. has -20.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ABIOMED Inc. beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.