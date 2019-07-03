Comparison of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 10.32 N/A -1.59 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 105 2.26 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XOMA Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation’s 2.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

XOMA Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

The average price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, with potential upside of 69.49%. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.14 average price target and a 64.52% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, XOMA Corporation is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.