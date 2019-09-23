Comparison of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 14.52 N/A -0.93 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 29959.29 N/A -1.97 0.00

Demonstrates XOMA Corporation and ObsEva SA earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of XOMA Corporation and ObsEva SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. XOMA Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XOMA Corporation and ObsEva SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 70.4%. Insiders owned 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats ObsEva SA on 5 of the 7 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.