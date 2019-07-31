Comparison of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

As Biotechnology companies, XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 12.56 N/A -1.59 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 highlights XOMA Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XOMA Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

XOMA Corporation’s current beta is 2.23 and it happens to be 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Global Cord Blood Corporation has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 9.7 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential is 39.26% at a $26 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.2% and 18.2% respectively. 0.4% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has stronger performance than Global Cord Blood Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).