Comparison of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 12.60 N/A -1.59 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XOMA Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.23 beta indicates that XOMA Corporation is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.44 beta which is 144.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

XOMA Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 38.81% for XOMA Corporation with average price target of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XOMA Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.2% and 52.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.6% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.