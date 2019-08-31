Comparison of Xerox Corporation (XRX) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox Corporation 32 0.70 N/A 2.06 15.57 International Business Machines Corporation 139 1.54 N/A 11.99 12.36

Demonstrates Xerox Corporation and International Business Machines Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. International Business Machines Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Xerox Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Xerox Corporation is presently more expensive than International Business Machines Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3% International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.8% 7%

Risk and Volatility

Xerox Corporation is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xerox Corporation. Its rival International Business Machines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Xerox Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than International Business Machines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Xerox Corporation and International Business Machines Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

Xerox Corporation’s upside potential is 44.88% at a $42 consensus price target. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corporation’s consensus price target is $158.56, while its potential upside is 16.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Xerox Corporation is looking more favorable than International Business Machines Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Xerox Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.4% of International Business Machines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Xerox Corporation shares. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xerox Corporation -8.52% -11.42% -3.49% 13.99% 24.76% 62.45% International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41%

For the past year Xerox Corporation has stronger performance than International Business Machines Corporation

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats Xerox Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.