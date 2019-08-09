Comparison of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 152.24 N/A -3.39 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 7.5%. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.