Comparison of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

This is a contrast between Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 149.53 N/A -3.39 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 82 620.33 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $81.33, with potential downside of -2.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.