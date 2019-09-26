Comparison of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

As Biotechnology companies, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 136.80 N/A -3.39 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.4. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 122.45% for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $22. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a 179.41% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.