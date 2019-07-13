Comparison of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

We will be comparing the differences between Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 133.59% and its consensus price target is $27.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 14.1%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.