Comparison of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 97.96 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average target price and a 102.25% potential upside.

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 55.8% respectively. 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.