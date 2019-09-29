Comparison of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 195,869,565.22% 0% 0% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,764,397.91% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and has 13.9 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 185.06% and an $25 consensus target price. Competitively IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 227.15%. The data provided earlier shows that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 32.5% respectively. 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.