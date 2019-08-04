Comparison of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Since Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 70.7% respectively. 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.