Comparison of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 10.4% respectively. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.