Comparison of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 80 751.75 N/A -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.46 shows that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Its rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.33 average target price and a -17.08% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 0%. Insiders held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.