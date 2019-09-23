Comparison of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 12.41% and its average target price is $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 0%. 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.