Comparison of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

As Biotechnology companies, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 84.27 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.1 beta. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $24.17, which is potential 478.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.