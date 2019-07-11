Comparison of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.23 N/A -1.35 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1949.71 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xencor Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta means Xencor Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc. has a consensus price target of $41, and a -6.67% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 43.7%. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bearish trend while Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.