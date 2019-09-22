Comparison of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

We will be comparing the differences between Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xencor Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xencor Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s upside potential is 8.37% at a $40 average target price. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 279.61%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.