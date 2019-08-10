Comparison of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.85 N/A 0.65 68.14 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 140.48 N/A -5.99 0.00

Demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Xencor Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Xencor Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s upside potential is 13.07% at a $42.38 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 143.20% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 75.3%. Insiders owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Xencor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.