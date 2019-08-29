Comparison of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.81 N/A 0.65 68.14 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xencor Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xencor Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xencor Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Xencor Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 7.01%. INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 average price target and a 80.25% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that INmune Bio Inc. looks more robust than Xencor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Xencor Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.