Comparison of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.19 N/A 0.65 68.14 Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.60 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor Inc.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. Its rival Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Xencor Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.09% and an $46.33 average target price. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 52.56% and its average target price is $20. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cytokinetics Incorporated seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 70.9%. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Xencor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.