Comparison of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 33 16.23 N/A -1.35 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 28.98 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xencor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

Xencor Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.28 beta and it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Amarin Corporation plc is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Xencor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s downside potential is -6.69% at a $41 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, which is potential 54.36% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 48.7%. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.