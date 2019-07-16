Comparison of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.26 N/A -1.35 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 7 706.34 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xencor Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. From a competition point of view, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 3.19 beta which is 219.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xencor Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc. has a -6.86% downside potential and an average price target of $41.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of Xencor Inc. shares and 73.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.