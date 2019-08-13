Comparison of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. 57 2.72 N/A 2.51 23.78 Fortis Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 1.73 22.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Fortis Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Xcel Energy Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Xcel Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Fortis Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.4% of Xcel Energy Inc. shares and 59.29% of Fortis Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.55% are Fortis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99% Fortis Inc. -0.13% -0.53% 7.65% 11.39% 21.48% 18.17%

For the past year Xcel Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortis Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Xcel Energy Inc. beats Fortis Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.