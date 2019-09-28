Comparison of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. 64 4.33 513.52M 2.51 23.78 Dominion Energy Inc. 78 4.20 800.69M 2.17 34.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Dominion Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Xcel Energy Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Xcel Energy Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Xcel Energy Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 807,929,515.42% 10.6% 2.8% Dominion Energy Inc. 1,027,184,092.37% 6.1% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Xcel Energy Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xcel Energy Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dominion Energy Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Xcel Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dominion Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xcel Energy Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Dominion Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.5 average price target and a -1.84% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xcel Energy Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 66.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99% Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96%

For the past year Xcel Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Dominion Energy Inc.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Xcel Energy Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.