Comparison of Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Both Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) compete on a level playing field in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Brands Inc. 2 0.80 N/A 0.04 64.87 Kontoor Brands Inc. 31 0.71 N/A 3.59 8.17

Table 1 demonstrates Xcel Brands Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kontoor Brands Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Xcel Brands Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Kontoor Brands Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.5% Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xcel Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Kontoor Brands Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Kontoor Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xcel Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xcel Brands Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Kontoor Brands Inc. has an average price target of $28, with potential downside of -18.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xcel Brands Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 56.6%. Insiders held 24.7% of Xcel Brands Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Brands Inc. 18.78% 53.33% 83.33% 99.21% -6.3% 123.89% Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58%

For the past year Xcel Brands Inc. has 123.89% stronger performance while Kontoor Brands Inc. has -27.58% weaker performance.