Comparison of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

As Biotechnology companies, XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 528.11 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XBiotech Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given XBiotech Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 59.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 12.8%. 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has weaker performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.