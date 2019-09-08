Comparison of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. XBiotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.56% for XBiotech Inc. with average target price of $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 14.8%. Insiders owned roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.