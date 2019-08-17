Comparison of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

We are contrasting XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.48. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

XBiotech Inc. has an average target price of $13, and a 59.51% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 59.22% upside. Based on the results given earlier, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.