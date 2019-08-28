Comparison of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.48 shows that XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.49 beta is the reason why it is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 61.69% upside potential. Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 130.95%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.