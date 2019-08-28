Comparison of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.95 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of XBiotech Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 62.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.8%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.