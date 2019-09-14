Comparison of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Synthorx Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 58.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.