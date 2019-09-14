Comparison of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Synthorx Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 58.23%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
