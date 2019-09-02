Comparison of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Since X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Galapagos NV 130 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Galapagos NV has an average target price of $160.4, with potential downside of -4.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Galapagos NV had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Galapagos NV beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.