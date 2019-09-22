Comparison of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

As Biotechnology companies, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.07
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
