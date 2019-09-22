Comparison of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

As Biotechnology companies, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.07 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.